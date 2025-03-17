Home News CNN honors Dylan Mulvaney as 'game changer' of the week; trans influencer told mom 'God made a mistake'

CNN has honored trans-identified influencer Dylan Mulvaney as its "game changer" of the week, with the social media influencer saying he told his mom as a small child that he thought "God made a mistake."

Video footage shared by the left-leaning media watchdog Media Matters of America shows that CNN recognized Mulvaney as its "game changer" Friday.

The profile segment on the activist aired on "CNN News Central" and comes nearly two years after the presence of Mulvaney's face on a special promotion can of Bud Light drew a conservative boycott against the beer company led by country and rock musicians like Kidd Rock.

Mulvaney gained fame for daily videos on TikTok titled "Days of Girlhood," which documented the male activist's so-called gender transition from male to female.

CNN's Sara Sidner spoke with Mulvaney about the opposition to the Bud Light collaboration and the activist's new book Paper Doll. Mulvaney's upbringing in a conservative Catholic household also came up during the conversation as did Mulvaney's insistence to his mother as a 4-year-old boy that "God made a mistake."

"He put a girl into a boy's body," Mulvaney declared at the time. Mulvaney's mother said, "God doesn't make mistakes."

"In many ways, I still believe that to be true," he said. "I don't think I'm a mistake. ... I'm still finding a version of a higher power for … my life now."

"A lot of the times, I think trans and queer people feel alienated because … we're having religion and faith used against us," Mulvaney lamented.

Sidner asked Mulvaney to weigh in on what she described as "a whole government that actually has been very much focused on transgender people in the most negative ways."

"They are changing passports to people's assigned gender at birth; they are saying there's only two genders, there is only one bathroom that you're allowed to go into," Sidner said.

President Donald Trump signed an executive order shortly after taking office titled "Defending Women from Gender Ideology Extremism and Restoring Biological Truth to the Federal Government" that established it as the official policy of the United States government that there are only two genders.

A recent New York Times/Ipsos poll finds that a plurality of Americans (49%) believe that society has gone "too far in accommodating transgender people." Twenty-one percent held the opposite view, that "Society has not gone far enough in accommodating transgender people." Meanwhile, 28% think that "Society has reached a reasonable balance when it comes to accommodating transgender people."

The same poll suggests a majority opposition to allowing trans-identified males to compete in women's sports (79%) as well as allowing trans-identified minors to obtain puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones designed to align their appearance with their stated gender identity as opposed to their biological sex (71%).

Trump issued executive orders vowing to cut off federal funds to educational institutions that allow trans-identified males to compete in women's sports and establishing it as the policy of the U.S. not to "fund, sponsor, promote, assist, or support the so-called 'transition' fo a child from one sex to another."

More than half of states (27) have either laws or regulations on the books that require trans-identified athletes to compete on sports teams that correspond to their biological sex as opposed to their stated gender identity, and 27 states have implemented laws that prohibit minors from obtaining some or all types of gender transition surgeries.

Meanwhile, 17 states have enacted measures requiring trans-identified people to use bathrooms and sex-segregated facilities that align with their biological sex rather than their stated gender identity in some or all types of government-owned buildings.