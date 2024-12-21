Home News Ex-Hamas hostage shares true evils of captivity: 'touched death'

Ex-hostage Aviva Siegel was held for nearly two months after being captured by Hamas terrorists in the Oct. 7, 2023, attack that shocked and horrified the world.

Siegel sat down with Christian Post reporter Samantha Kamman to tell her harrowing story of being captured along with her husband, Keith, from their home in Kibbutz Kfar Aza in southern Israel and experiencing the unimaginable.

"I remember not only thinking that I might die or Keith might die, but I was scared to look at him, just scared to look at his chest going up and down and then maybe see death," she said while describing the horror.

Keith is still being held hostage by Hamas. Listen to Kamman break down Siegel's story, and read more here:

"The Inside Story" takes you behind the headlines of the biggest faith, culture and political headlines of the week. In 15 minutes or less, Christian Post staff writers and editors will help you navigate and understand what's driving each story, the issues at play — and why it all matters.

