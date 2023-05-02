 U.S. |

5 reactions to death of late-term abortionist LeRoy Carhart

By Samantha Kamman, Christian Post Reporter
LeRoy Carhart |

The death of LeRoy Carhart, who was among the few abortionists in the country who openly advertised his willingness to perform late-term abortions, has led to various reactions from people on both sides of the abortion debate. 

Carhart operated the CARE-Clinics for Abortion & Reproductive Excellence late-term abortion clinics in Maryland and Nebraska before his death from natural causes on Friday. He was 81 years old. 

Here are five reactions from those who knew him and those who loved him and those who loathed his ardent devotion to performing abortions.  

Samantha Kamman is a reporter for The Christian Post. She can be reached at: samantha.kamman@christianpost.com. Follow her on Twitter: @Samantha_Kamman

Was this article helpful?

Want more articles like this?

Help keep The Christian Post free for everyone by making a one-time donation today.

We’re sorry to hear that.

Hope you’ll give us another try and check out some other articles. Return to homepage.

Free Religious Freedom Updates

Join thousands of others to get the FREEDOM POST newsletter for free, sent twice a week from The Christian Post.

Related Articles

Most Popular

Free Religious Freedom Updates

A religious liberty newsletter that is a must-read for people of faith.

More In U.S.