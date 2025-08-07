Home News Forrest Frank shows proof of broken back, rapid healing: 'Did we see a miracle?'

Forrest Frank showed evidence of his back injury — and rapid healing — in a recent TikTok following a skateboarding accident caught on video in which he suffered fractures of the L3 and L4 vertebrae in his back.

"Here's my back," the 30-year-old "Your Way's Better" singer said in a Wednesday TikTok video titled "Broken Back Update (proof it broke)," holding up a video X-ray of his fractures.

"Look at these two right here," he continued, pointing to the video. "They're smooth, right, nice and smooth. You go to L3, and it appears that it is a pretty significant crack or fracture. So I'm going to go back and forth a little bit, make sure y'all can see that. ... Am I just making that up? That looks clean, that looks fractured. … Did we see a miracle? Was it just insane, rapid recovery?"

Under the video, in a top-liked comment, a fan commented: "I sent this video to my dad who has been a neurosurgeon for 30 years with no other context but to read the scans. He said you had two transverse fractures (broken back) and the minimum time to heal is 3 months so yeah it was gods [sic] work."

On Saturday, Frank shared with his 1.7 million TikTok followers that he was completely pain-free after slipping off his skateboard and landing hard on his lower back the previous month.

"I'm pretty much convinced God would've healed me day 1 from all these prayers, but He wanted these songs & this testimony [to] come to life. Regardless, I'm here for it all ... ruined for the ordinary. THANK YOU JESUS."

The Grammy-nominated singer shared how he endured severe pain following the fracture, relying on a back brace for support.

But on Saturday, Frank said he woke up and forgot to wear the brace, proceeding with his morning routine, including lifting his 2-year-old son, Bodie.

"And then I realize, wait, I'm not wearing my brace? What is going on?" he said, adding that he wore the brace as a precaution before getting an urgent X-ray.

"I have complete healing in my back. I have no fractures in my back. No sign of a fracture," he said.

In another TikTok video shared shortly after the accident, Frank is seen crying in pain as his wife, Grace, helps him sit up. The video captures the couple praying together and leaning on their faith: "Help me, Jesus," Frank cries. Grace joins him in prayer, saying, "Jesus, please help us."

While he was recovering, Frank wrote, recorded, and released a new song, "God's Got My Back," which was inspired by his injury and includes the lyrics, "God's got my back/ Even when I fall or get attacked/God's got my back/ Even when I'm low and full of lack/God's got my back."

Frank first teased the song in a TikTok video where he explained his songwriting process: "I think I'm going to just sing whatever pops out, and I'm gonna build the chords around it."

Frank also released "Lemonade," a collaboration with The Figs that came out of that same season of pain. "Lemonade" rose to No. 1 on iTunes overall and Christian songs charts, while "God's Got My Back" accumulated 2 million worldwide streams in its first week.

The Texas-based Frank previously told The Christian Post that if he feels the presence of the Holy Spirit in the music, he believes it will naturally help others connect with God.

"As long as I'm putting the truth of the Gospel in the songs, and if I can recognize the Holy Spirit in the music, then I know that He's going to be doing the work because I don't put any pressure on it," he said.