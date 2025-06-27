Home News Paula White tells Evangelicals Trump's survival is 'God's sovereign divine miracle'

WASHINGTON — Speaking before an Evangelical political conference, President Donald Trump's spiritual advisor Paula White-Cain, a Florida televangelist who helps lead the White House Faith Office, claimed the president's survival of an assassination attempt last year was "God's sovereign divine miracle" and far from a "coincidence."

White, the Charismatic movement leader who co-founded Without Walls International Church in Florida and led the Trump evangelical advisory board during his 2016 campaign, spoke to a crowd of Christian conservative activists gathered at the Faith & Freedom Coalition's 2025 Road to Majority Conference in Washington, D.C. on Friday.

Delivering her speech alongside White House Faith Office's Faith Director Jennifer Korn, White reflected on the unsuccessful July 2024 assassination attempt against Trump at a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

White reiterated her remarks from last year's Road to Majority Conference, where she told the crowd that she had assured Trump, her close personal friend, that he would win the presidency when he was first considering a presidential bid but stressed to him that she hated the "price" he would pay.

She said the assassination attempt, which took place three weeks after her speech at last year's Road to Majority Conference, is the "ultimate" example of the "sacrificial price" she correctly predicted Trump would pay.

She recalled receiving a text message on the day of the assassination attempt informing her that "the president's been shot."

"I was so discombobulated," she stated. "That wasn't just the president to me, that was my friend."

White declared, "I'm so grateful" that he survived. Many people attributed Trump's survival to "all these coincidences that day," including the fact that he was "running late" to the campaign rally.

"They put the chart up early; they put it up on the left," she recalled, referring to a chart displaying statistics about illegal immigration frequently used at Trump's campaign events. "They always put it up on the right."

White said the chart was usually put up toward the end of the rally as opposed to in the middle of the event, when the assassination attempt took place. She ultimately rejected the idea that it was a series of coincidences that saved Trump from an assassin's bullet.

"That wasn't a coincidence. That was God's sovereign divine miracle," she countered.

White is not the first person to suggest that divine intervention played a role in Trump's survival of the murder attempt, where a bullet grazed his ear but did not inflict life-threatening harm on the president.

During his acceptance speech at last year's Republican National Convention, Trump insisted that throughout the experience, "I felt very safe because I had God on my side."

"I stand before you in this arena only by the grace of Almighty God," Trump proclaimed before the crowd of enthusiastic supporters gathered to see him accept the Republican nomination for president of the United States for a third time.

Dr. Ben Carson, who served as Secretary of Housing and Urban Development during Trump's first term, offered a similar analysis during his speech at the RNC earlier that week: "I have no doubt that God lowered a shield of protection over President Trump."