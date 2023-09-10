This week in Christian history: Christian army relieves Vienna, pioneering Pentecostal preacher dies

Throughout the extensive history of the Church, there have been numerous events of lasting significance.

Each week brings anniversaries of impressive milestones, unforgettable tragedies, amazing triumphs, memorable births and notable deaths.

Some of the events drawn from over 2,000 years of history might be familiar, while others might be unknown to many.

The following pages highlight anniversaries of memorable events that occurred this week in Christian history. They include the Battle of Vienna, a papal decree attacking the Anglican Church, and the death of a pioneering Pentecostal preacher.

