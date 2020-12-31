Tyrese announces divorce, says wife made him ‘better man of God’ Tyrese announces divorce, says wife made him ‘better man of God’

Hollywood entertainer Tyrese Gibson and his wife of nearly four years, Samantha Lee, announced that they have decided to get a divorce.

Gibson and Lee, an outspoken Christian who hosts “#MIRACLEMONDAY” Bible studies weekly for hundreds of thousands online, both shared a joint statement on Instagram Tuesday night.

“We have decided to make a statement of a painful and significant development in our lives. After much thought, consideration, and prayer, We unfortunately have made the difficult decision to officially separate & divorce,” the statement read.

The couple, who frequently celebrated their romance on social media, wed on Valentine’s Day in 2017. They share a daughter, Soraya Lee Gibson, together.

“Our intention is to remain the best of friends & strong coparents. We feel incredibly blessed to have found each other and deeply grateful for the 4 years we have been married to each other,” the post continued.

"Our journey together has been a ride of both ups & downs, but it’s a journey that neither of us would have chosen to take with anyone else. We truly have so much love & respect for each other. We both have grown tremendously within this relationship; we have shared so many beautiful memories and moments, and we also look forward to see the amazing futures we have ahead of us individually.”

The pair said they decided to share the news now because they wanted to keep this in 2020 and not bring it with them into the new year.

“If 2020 hasn’t already been extremely grueling and challenging we wanted to mutually speak on this now to keep this energy in 2020 and not take this energy into 2021. We would really appreciate your most sincere prayers and to respect our privacy at this time as we deal with the reality of where we are.”

Under Lee’s post, Tyrese shared a little more about their split as well as the impact his wife had on him. The “Fast & Furious” star also revealed he is hoping for reconciliation.



"Black families and marriages are under attack.... I’ve wrestled with this question...How can we naturally know how to BE something we never raised by? Most of us were raised in broken homes with NO examples of what being a husband, wife or FATHER is. I repeat. How can we naturally know how to BE something we were never raised by?” Gibson questioned.

He then added a message directed toward Lee, “My heart is so full because you blessed me with 5 years of magic. Samantha Gibson, I owe you everything. I am a better man of God, friend, and father because of you...I pray we leave the door open because the God that we serve is a mountains mover and can make a way out of now way."

Several people shared their dismay regarding the announcement, including many of their pastor friends. Many of them have committed to pray for their union.

On Wednesday, Lee took to social media again to honor Gibson on his 42nd birthday.

“Happy Birthdayyyy @tyrese!” she wrote along with a video clip of the actor holding their daughter. “Thank you for going half on this angel with me, she is HANDS DOWN the best gift I’ve ever been given. You saw a mother in me when I truly didn’t see it for myself- a true visionary. It’s been a hell of a year, but you’ve still managed to accomplish so much professionally despite all of it! I admire your ability to create even during a whole pandemic! Soraya adores her Daddy Twin with her whole heart & we are hoping, praying, and wishing you the happiest of birthdays. Sending you positive vibes on this day. Time is a limited resource, make the absolute best of every moment! No regrets! Turn up for em one time!”

