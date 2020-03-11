Biden wins more states, endorsement: 4 key takeaways from 6-state primary day

Voters in Idaho, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, North Dakota, and Washington State took to the polls on Tuesday to determine the presidential nominee for the Democratic Party.

Tuesday also marked the final day of voting for the Democrats Abroad Global Presidential Primary, which has a total of 13 delegates.

The once crowded Democratic field has been boiled down to three contenders: former Vice President Joe Biden, United States Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont, and Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii.

Here are four important takeaways from the events of Tuesday. They include Biden winning big, a symbolic victory, and the latest major endorsement offered by a former presidential hopeful.