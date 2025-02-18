Home News Sadie Robertson Huff announces pregnancy with third child: 'Our hearts are so full'

Christian reality television star turned podcast host Sadie Robertson Huff has announced she is pregnant with her third child as she is slated to appear in a reboot of the beloved "Duck Dynasty" series.

In a joint Instagram post with her husband, Christian Huff, the "Duck Dynasty" star announced Friday that "another little love joining the Huff family." Several black and white pictures of the Huff family accompanied the post.

"Our hearts are so full," she wrote.

Get Our Latest News for FREE Subscribe to get daily/weekly email with the top stories (plus special offers!) from The Christian Post. Be the first to know. Subscribe

The first picture featured all four members of the Huff family, along with a row of ultrasound images of the unborn baby. The second image consisted of the two Huff children kissing each other as their parents looked on. In the third picture, the two children are holding hands as one has the ultrasound images in her hand. The final photo shows Huff holding the ultrasound images as each of her children wrapped their arms around one of her legs.

Huff, who hosts her "Whoa That's Good" podcast, welcomed the couple's first daughter, Honey, in May 2021.

Following the birth of her first child, Huff was outspoken about her struggle with postpartum depression and revealed that her daughter spent four days in the hospital with a respiratory infection just four months after her birth.

Huff gave birth to her second child, Haven, in 2023.

Huff first burst onto the national scene in 2012 when "Duck Dynasty," the reality show centered on her family, led by patriarch Phil Robertson, first hit the air. The family's duck hunting business and outspoken Christian faith were well documented on the program.

While "Duck Dynasty" concluded in 2017, A&E announced last month that a rebooted series titled "Duck Dynasty: The Revival" will begin airing on the cable television network this summer.

The new reality TV series will focus on Willie and Korie Robertson, son and daughter-in-law of Phil Robertson and father and mother of Robertson Huff. The series will focus on "their growing family of adult children and grandchildren, the next generation of Robertsons living on the family homestead in Louisiana."

The show is expected to feature appearances by other members of the Robertson family as well. A&E, home of the original "Duck Dynasty" series, has indicated that it has ordered 20 episodes of the revived series to air over the course of two seasons.

While Robertson Huff was a teenager for the duration of the original "Duck Dynasty" series, she married Huff in 2019, two years after the show ended. In the eight years since the "Duck Dynasty" series finale, Huff has appeared at several speaking engagements and opened up about her struggle with an eating disorder as well as anxiety.

She also authored a book titled Live Fearless: A Call to Power, Passion, and Purpose, which was released in 2018.