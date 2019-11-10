Church & Ministries | Sunday, November 10, 2019
This week in Christian history: Uganda martyr, evangelical Anglican dies, Fourth Lateran Council

By Michael Gryboski, Christian Post Reporter
Joseph Mukasa Balikudembe (1860-1885), a Roman Catholic saint and member of the Ugandan royal household who was martyred and had his body burned. | Facebook/KKCRA Uganda

Christianity is a faith with a long and detailed history, with numerous events of lasting significance occurring throughout the ages.

Each week brings the anniversaries of great milestones, horrid tragedies, amazing triumphs, telling tribulations, inspirational progress, and everything in between.

Here are just a few things that happened this week, Nov. 10-16, in Church history. They include the beginning of the Fourth Lateran Council, the execution of a Ugandan martyr, and the death of a notable evangelical Anglican preacher.

