Justin Bieber says Jesus is 'the king of my heart' in profanity-laced conversation with friends

Pop star Justin Bieber is referring to Jesus Christ as the king of his heart in the latest example of the pop star embracing the Christian faith.

The 31-year-old singer livestreamed a conversation he had with several of his friends on Friday, which focused heavily on Christianity but also included some profanity. Towards the end of the video, Bieber delivered a message to anyone watching the video who was “struggling with their own self-image” and wondering if they were “worthy of love.”

“God says you are,” Bieber proclaimed. “I don’t make the rules. But Jesus says that, and I really believe Him.”

Bieber said he wholeheartedly believes that Jesus “loved us so much He put on skin and bones and came in, onto this Earth, as a person, as a human.” The singer expressed confidence that Jesus “lived a sinless life so that we don’t have to be focusing on sin because none of us can do the right thing all the time. And then He literally went to the cross, was lashed, whipped, made fun of.”

“Then He rose on the third day, defeating death, Hell and the grave,” Bieber added. “Now we get to live free, and rather than focus on sin now, we can focus on Jesus, the wonderful Savior.”

Bieber described Jesus as “the king of the world” as well as “the king of Hollywood,” “the king of [Los Angeles]” and “the king of my heart.” The video concluded with Bieber declaring, “That’s facts, bro.”

Throughout the conversation, Bieber discussed his knowledge of Scripture, imperfect as it is, saying it stems from his upbringing. He recalled how his mom would give him a Bible verse to memorize for either a day or a week and give him a gold star if he memorized it.

“Scripture says ‘I will remind you the things that I’ve told you’ and He just reminds me,” Bieber said. “He knows what I want, and He knows that I want this for other people. So, I think He puts it to my brain.”

“I usually don’t even know what Scripture it is, like where it is in the Bible,” Bieber acknowledged. “I just remember the Scripture.”

The video was not without profanity.

When reiterating that “I don’t really know like where it’s at,” Bieber stated, “I know it’s in that b—” referring to the Bible.

Although Bieber continued to use profanity when discussing the Bible, he told his friends, “I really believe that it’s a sacred Scripture.”

“When you recite that sh—, you know that it has ancient text from ancient people who were passed down. You know what I mean? There’s like real heart and soul in that sh— that you can feel.”

“It hits you right here,” Bieber insisted, as he put his hands on one of his friends’ hearts. Bieber also praised moments where he and others at the table received what he called “downloads” that were “not from me because [they were] definitely straight from God.”

In an Instagram post earlier this year, Bieber highlighted how he was “grateful for Jesus” because “He meets me every morning with forgiveness and love that I truly don’t deserve.”

In other Instagram posts from earlier this year, Bieber praised God’s love as “a love that isn’t polite” and “shatters your self-hatred,” crediting it with making him feel “wanted, chosen, delighted in.” Bieber relied on God as he suffered from partial facial paralysis in 2022 and as his wife experienced blood clots that same year.

Bieber released a Gospel album titled Freedom in 2021 while hosting a concert titled “The Freedom Experience” that same year, which featured performances from other prominent artists and involved several attendees taking part in acts of service. The singer has the word “grace” tattooed on his face while possessing body art alluding to the Bible verse Psalm 119:105, which states “Your word is a lamp for my feet, a light on my path.”