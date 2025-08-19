Home News Justin Bieber thanks Jesus for giving him 'forgiveness and love' he doesn't 'deserve'

Singer Justin Bieber publicly thanked God for giving him “forgiveness and love” that he doesn't deserve. It's the latest example of the pop star using his platform to profess his faith.

In an Instagram post last Wednesday, Bieber described himself as “grateful for Jesus” and “grateful for a new day.”

Bieber added: “He meets me every morning with forgiveness and love that I truly don’t deserve. He gives this love so freely, so graciously. Wouldn’t be able to get thru the day without his love. It meets me at my lowest."

The Instagram post, which has received nearly half a million likes as of Tuesday morning, isn't the first time the singer has mentioned his Christian faith in public.

In a series of Instagram posts earlier this year, Bieber praised God’s love for making him feel “wanted, chosen, delighted in.” He characterized God’s love as “a love that isn’t polite” and “shatters your self-hatred.”

“It floods your shame until there is no shame left,” he added. “He leads. He invites. He never shoves.”

Bieber has also leaned on his faith as he and his wife, Hailey, have dealt with medical problems during their marriage. In 2022, as Bieber suffered from Ramsay Hunt syndrome that caused him to experience partial facial paralysis and forced him to cancel several of his shows, the singer told his fans, “I trust God and I trust that it’s all for a reason.”

That same year, as Hailey experienced blood clots, Bieber proclaimed, “I know for a fact that God has her in the palms of His hands, and that’s a good thing.”

Bieber has been baptized multiple times, first in 2014 and then again in 2020. During his second baptism, Bieber rededicated himself to God along with Hailey in what he called “one of the most special moments” of his life.

On Easter Sunday 2021, Bieber released his first gospel album titled Freedom. Later that year, he hosted a concert titled “The Freedom Experience,” named after his album.

In addition to Bieber, the event featured performances by prominent worship artists, including Chandler Moore and Kari Jobe. The day’s events were not limited to musical entertainment, as 20,000 attendees participated in acts of service ahead of the concert, which included feeding the homeless and serving the underprivileged in the Los Angeles area.

As the COVID-19 pandemic broke out in 2020 and forced the United States and the world into lockdowns, Bieber hosted a digital worship service for his fans on social media alongside Pastor Judah Smith. In 2019, Bieber had the word “grace” tattooed above his right eyebrow.

The “grace” tattoo is one of many tattoos Bieber has that pay homage to his Christian faith. Others include an image of Jesus on his left leg, a cross on his chest and a Greek symbol for Christ on his left forearm. Bieber also has body art inspired by the Bible verse Psalm 119:105, which declares “Your word is a lamp for my feet, a light on my path.”