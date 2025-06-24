Home News 'More foreshadowing than fulfillment': Pastors react to US bombings of Iranian nuclear sites

After the United States carried out coordinated strikes on three Iranian nuclear sites Saturday, pastors and churches across America shared various remarks on the bombings, a move that has sparked fears of a broader regional conflict.

President Donald Trump confirmed the attacks Saturday evening, saying American forces had “completely and fully obliterated” Iran’s key nuclear facilities. The strikes involved the usage of bunker-buster bombs dropped by B-2 stealth bombers and Tomahawk missiles that were launched from submarines, according to The Associated Press.

In addition to the missile attack on the U.S. military base on Monday, Iran’s Revolutionary Guard fired 40 missiles at Israel, with over 80 people being injured in Tel Aviv, mostly with minor wounds. The Israeli military said that it immediately destroyed the Iranian launchers used in the attack on their country and made retaliatory strikes against military targets in western Iran.

Later on Monday, Trump announced that a ceasefire agreement between Iran and Israel had been reached and was to be phased in over the next 24 hours, but neither Iran nor Israel has confirmed the agreement. Additionally, missiles launched from Iran toward Israel early Tuesday have made the status of a ceasefire unclear.

The sharp escalation in the Middle East has sparked discussion about whether the events are related to Bible prophecy. Here are four reactions to the U.S. airstrikes in Iran.