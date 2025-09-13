Home News Teachers facing backlash, termination for mocking Charlie Kirk's murder

Social media posts mocking the murder of Charlie Kirk have led to the firing, suspension and public condemnation of several educators nationwide, and the list is expected to grow.

Kirk, who was 31 years old, was fatally shot in the neck Wednesday afternoon during a Turning Point USA event at Utah Valley University in Orem, shortly after a member of the audience asked him about mass shootings by transgender-identifying individuals.

Although most Christian leaders and political figures on both sides of the aisle have mourned his loss and put political differences aside while condemning the assassination, not everyone has had a charitable reaction.

Insensitive and vile reactions to the shooting among prominent media figures have generated headlines and even led to the firing of MSNBC analyst Matthew Dowd.

Some teachers have also posted hateful and snarky comments online.

Here's a list of five educators who have faced professional consequences and public outrage for their statements about Kirk’s assassination.